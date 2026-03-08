J&K Police file charge sheet against 7 for misappropriation of funds sanctioned for school building

Srinagar, March 8 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch said on Sunday that it has filed a charge sheet against seven accused in court under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A statement by the Crime Branch Kashmir said, “The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K has filed a charge sheet in FIR No. 43/2018 before the Hon’ble Court of Special Anti-Corruption Judge Baramulla against seven accused individuals for offences under Sections 420, 120-B RPC read with Section 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act."

The case was registered on the basis of a written complaint alleging misappropriation of government funds sanctioned for the construction of a school building at the village of Hampora Kralgund under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Scheme.

The project was sanctioned for the construction of a school building along with a kitchen, toilet and ramp. During the investigation, it surfaced that although an amount of Rs 5,73,592 had been released through various cheques by the then ZEO Langate, mostly routed through the 1st Teacher of Primary School Hampora, the approved works were not executed as per norms.

“On the ground, only the school building structure existed, while the kitchen block, toilet and ramp were not constructed despite the release of funds. The investigation further revealed that the accused officials, in connivance with the contractor, entered into a well-planned criminal conspiracy and allotted the contract in violation of SSA guidelines, although the construction work was required to be executed through Village Education Committee (VEC) members," the statement mentioned.

The site plan of the project was also altered for their benefit by deviating from the approved plan of a three-roomed school building with a separate kitchen, toilet and ramp, and instead a double-storey structure with four rooms was constructed. Further, even after completion of the structure, the contractor failed to hand over the building to the Education Department, while the concerned officials deliberately did not take possession, enabling another accused to occupy the building illegally, the statement said.

“On the basis of evidence collected during the course of investigation, offences under the relevant provisions of law have been established against the accused persons, and the case has been challaned before the competent court for judicial determination.

“The Economic Offences Wing Kashmir remains resolute in its efforts to combat corruption and safeguard public resources through strict legal action,” the statement added.

