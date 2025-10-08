J&K: Police attach terror-handlers’ property operating from Pakistan

Srinagar, Oct 8 (IANS) Police in J&K’s Budgam district on Wednesday attached the property of a terror handler operating from Pakistan as the State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted searches at eight locations against the terror sleeper cell module in the Valley.

A police statement said that continuing its sustained action against terror networks, their associates and handlers, Budgam Police attached property measuring 03 kanals and 19 marlas located at Dasan, Beerwah, after obtaining prior approval from the competent authority.

“The property belongs to Fayaz Ahmad alias Gadda, who had exfiltrated to Pakistan and was found to be utilising the said property for the promotion of terrorist activities in Kashmir,” police claimed.

It said that during the course of the investigation, it surfaced that the said individual was attempting to alienate and sell the land with the intention of using the sale proceeds to further support and finance terrorist activities.

“Accordingly, the sanction under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was obtained in case FIR No. 56/2019 of Police Station Chadoora, leading to the formal attachment of the said property,” it said.

It also pointed out that the said handler is currently based in Pakistan and continues to be involved in anti-national activities from across the border.

Meanwhile, another statement by SIA said that the agency carried out extensive searches at eight locations across seven districts in the Kashmir valley.

”These searches were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation of case FIR No. 01/2025 of Police Station CI/SIA Kashmir. The case is related to the sleeper cell module operating in the Valley at the behest of terrorist commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad,” it said.

The SIA said that the module is used for spreading secessionist propaganda, thereby “radicalising” and “recruiting” the youth into the terror fold.

“Search operation was conducted simultaneously across 7 districts in north, central and south Kashmir. During raids, substantial incriminating materials have been seized, and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning,” it said.

The SIA also pointed out that the preliminary investigation has clearly brought out the active engagement of these entities in a terrorist conspiracy aimed at propagating and furthering anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred.

A terror sleeper cell module is formed of terror associates and operatives, who are apparently leading a normal life and are provided weapons by the terrorists only to undertake a particular terror task.

After accomplishing the task, the member of the terror sleeper cell returns the weapon and again mingles with the common citizens, making his identification very difficult.

--IANS

sq/dan