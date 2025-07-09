J&K Police attach property of drug peddlers under NDPS Act

Srinagar, July 9 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district said on Wednesday that a property worth Rs 75 lakh has been attached under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A police statement said, “In a significant move to combat the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking, Srinagar Police have attached a residential property worth approximately Rs 75 lakh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act."

The property comprising a single-storey residential house along with land is located in Athwajan, Srinagar, and was in the possession of two notorious drug peddler brothers -- Irfan Ahmad Ganie and Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, sons of Manzoor Ahmad Ganie.

“Both individuals are involved in FIR No. 05/2025 and FIR No. 136/2024 registered at Police Stations Panthachowk and Safakadal, respectively, under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Investigations have revealed that the said property, registered in their father's name, was acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking. Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act,” the police said.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been aggressively acting against drug smugglers and drug peddlers, as intelligence agencies have said the proceeds of the smuggling and hawala money racket are finally used to fund terrorism in the UT.

In most of such cases, the links of the drug trade are found to be rooted across the border in Pakistan.

In some cases of drug smuggling and drug peddling, the consignments recovered by police and the security forces were found to have been dropped through drones controlled from across the border on the international border in the Jammu division.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has given clear orders to the security forces to dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism, which includes acting against the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers, including those giving logistic support to the terrorists and providing funds to them generated by hawala money rackets and drug smuggling.

--IANS

sq/dpb