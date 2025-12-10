J&K Police attach drug peddler’s property worth Rs two crore

Srinagar, Dec 10 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday that it has attached the property worth Rs two crore belonging to a drug peddler in Srinagar district.

A police statement said, “In its relentless efforts to curb the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting illegal narcotics trade, Srinagar Police attached a three-storey residential house along with one kanal of land, valued at approximately Rs two crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The property is in the possession of Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohd Bhat, a resident of Shaltang, the father of the notorious drug peddler, namely Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Shaltang."

The accused person was involved in the case FIR no 98 /2025 U/S 8/22, 29 of the NDPS Act registered at the Parimpora police station.

During the investigation, it was established that the said property had been acquired through illegal proceeds from drug trafficking.

“Acting on these findings, the competent authority ordered the attachment of the property under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses, with full adherence to legal protocols," the statement mentioned.

As per the attachment order, the owner is prohibited from selling, leasing, modifying, or creating any third-party interest in the said property. "Srinagar Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling drug networks and taking strict action against individuals involved in the drug trade”, the statement said.

The J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) sympathisers, drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money racket and other unlawful financial activities.

It is believed that funds generated by drug smuggling, drug peddling and unlawful financial activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

