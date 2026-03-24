J&K: Police arrest five absconders in Poonch​

Jammu, March 24 (IANS) Police in J&K’s Poonch district said on Tuesday that they have arrested five absconders wanted in multiple criminal cases.​

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Police stated that, in a significant operation against proclaimed offenders, the Police Station Surankote, under the close supervision of the SDPO Surankote, successfully apprehended five absconders who had been evading arrest for an extended period in connection with various criminal cases.​

The arrested individuals have been identified as:​

Basharat Hussain, son of Mohd Bashir, resident of Sangla, Surankote, involved in FIR No. 207/2018 U/S 452/382/148/324/325/147 RPC, declared absconder on 03.12.2024.​

Mohd Iqbal, son of Mohd Sharief, resident of Hari, Surankote.​

Ghulam Ahmed, son of Bagh Hussain, resident of Hari, Surankote.​

Mohd Sharief, son of Fateh Mohd, caste Gujjar, resident of Hari, Tehsil Surankote.​

All three were involved in FIR No. 284/2018 under Sections 452/147/148/324/323 of the RPC and were declared absconders on 29.12.2018.​

Mohd Akram, son of Abdullah, resident of Sangla, Surankote, involved in FIR No. 243/2012 U/S 341/323/324 RPC, declared absconder on 30.03.2017.​

Special police teams were constituted under the supervision of the SHO Surankote, with overall supervision by the SDPO Surankote. Acting on specific and credible inputs and through sustained efforts, the teams successfully tracked and apprehended the accused persons who had been on the run for several years.​

All arrested individuals have been produced before the competent court of law for further legal proceedings.

District Police Poonch reiterated its firm commitment to upholding the rule of law and taking strict action against absconders and individuals involved in criminal activities.​

J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations across J&K. Routine crime, drug smuggling and hawala money rackets are also on the scanner of the security forces.​

It is believed that funds generated by unlawful activities are used to sustain terrorism in J&K.​

--IANS

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