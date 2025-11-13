J&K Police approaches Interpol for Red Corner Notice against Kashmiri doctor involved in terror module

Srinagar, Nov 13 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police said on Thursday that it has moved the Interpol for issuing a Red Corner Notice against a native of J&K’s Kulgam district involved in the interstate white collar terror module busted recently in Faridabad, Haryana.

Dr Muzaffar is the brother of Dr Adil Rather who was arrested after the recovery of an AK-47 rifle from his locker in the Government Medical College in Anantnag.

Incidentally, he had left his job at this medical college in October 2024.

Dr Muzaffar’s name surfaced during interrogation of those arrested. Interrogation has revealed that he was part of the doctors’ team that visited Turkiye in 2021 along with Muzammil Ganaie and Umar Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden car that detonated outside Red Fort on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring dozens of others.

Police immediately tried to trace Dr Muzaffar only to find that he had left India for Dubai in August. He is presently believed to be in Afghanistan. Police said Dr Muzammil Ganaie, Dr Mohd Umar and Dr Muzaffar were in Türkiye for 21 days.

On Wednesday, Turkiye’s Directorate of Communications Centre for Countering Disinformation put out a statement denying reports that its territory was being used for radicalisation.

“The media reports claiming that Türkiye is linked to terrorist acts in India and provides logistical, diplomatic, and financial support to terrorist groups, are part of a malicious disinformation campaign aimed at damaging bilateral relations”, Türkiye Directorate of Communication said and added that the claim that Turkiye engages in “radicalisation activities” targeting India or any other country is “purely disinformative and lacks any factual basis.”

The terror module busted in a coordinated operation by J&K Police and Haryana Police in Faridabad unearthed an interstate white collar terror module that was planning to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi.

One of its members, Dr Mohd Umar had evaded arrest and later he was killed in the blast near Red Fort in Delhi while moving with explosives in a car.

--IANS

sq/rad