J&K: Passengers thank railways for successful operation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Srinagar train service

Jammu, Jan 27 (IANS) Passengers have thanked the railways for the successful operation of the special train between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station and Srinagar in J&K on Tuesday.

Raghvender Singh, public relations inspector, Jammu railways, said today, Northern Railway's Jammu Division strives to provide its passengers with the best possible facilities and comfortable travel.

He said that in line with this commitment to passenger convenience, special reserved train number 04627 was successfully operated today, January 27, between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar.

“This special reserved train was operated by the Jammu Division, considering the situation arising due to heavy crowds and inclement weather. This train proved to be an extremely convenient and safe option for passengers. Special reserved train number 04627 departed from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on time at its scheduled time of 8:10 am,” he said.

He claimed that more than 650 people travelled on this train.

“Passengers travelling on the train expressed their gratitude to the railways for operating the special reserved train and stated that, regardless of the circumstances, the Jammu Division provides its passengers with better travel options by operating special reserved trains from time to time,” he said.

“One such special reserved train was operated today, considering the bad weather and snowfall. Since air and road traffic were affected, the railway was the only option that provided better facilities to its passengers.”

Regarding special reserved train number 04628, this train arrived at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from Srinagar today, January 27.

“It departed from Srinagar at its scheduled time of 2 PM. More than 700 people travelled on this special reserved train. Passengers travelling from Srinagar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra appreciated the special train run by the railways and said that tourists who have come to Kashmir from different parts of the country are experiencing a smooth journey,” he said.

Commenting on the successful operation of the special reserved train, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said, "The special reserved train has facilitated connectivity between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and the Kashmir Valley during inclement weather. The train maintained an occupancy rate of over 100 per cent during its operation.”

He said that the passengers appreciated this special service and said that the train was extremely beneficial for them, especially when road and air travel were disrupted.

“This initiative will ensure safe travel during bad weather, which is a significant step in improving passenger convenience, especially since many tourists visit Kashmir during the snowy season,” he said.

He said that this could lead to an increase in the number of tourists visiting Kashmir.

--IANS

sq/dan