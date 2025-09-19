J&K NH disruption: Special train service for 15 days between Katra-Banihal

Jammu, Sep 19 (IANS) To mitigate the hardships faced by people due to the disruption of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the Northern Railways is starting a special train service on Friday for 15 days between Katra and Banihal.

Officials said the train will operate between Katra and Banihal stations for 15 days starting from September 19 as an alternative to ensure safe and efficient travel for the public following the disruption of traffic due to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Earlier, on September 8, a special local train service was started between Katra and Sangaldan to facilitate stranded passengers in the wake of the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district.

“This train will run from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Banihal for 15 days from September 19 to September 30.

“The train will depart from Banihal at 11 a.m. and arrive at Katra at 1.30 p.m. It will stop at Reasi, Bakkal, Dugga, Sawalkot, Sangaldan, Sumber and Khari stations along the route.

“Similarly, the train will run between Katra and Banihal, departing from Katra at 1.45 p.m. and arriving at Banihal at 4.10 p.m. Both trains will have stoppages at the same stations.

“The safety and convenience of passengers is our top priority in the division. With road services suspended in the Banihal and Katra areas, this special train will provide an important alternative to ensure safe and efficient travel for the public”, railway officials said.

Near the Tharad bridge in Udhampur district of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, 50-60 metres of the highway had sunk, and men and machinery of the BRO have laid an alternative stretch at Tharad. During the last two days, over 4800 fruit-laden trucks used this alternative stretch to carry apples to outside markets from the Valley.

Apple growers and traders in the Valley have suffered huge losses due to the continued disruption of the highway. Fruit laden in stranded trucks at different points of the highway had rotted, forcing growers to dispose of the rotten fruit.

The Railways also ran parcel trains to carry fruit from Kashmir to Adarsh Nagar in Delhi to support the fruit growers.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has requested that more parcel trains be operated to ensure that the horticulture industry of Kashmir is saved from suffering further losses.

--IANS

sq/dpb