J&K Minister Javed Rana thanks CM Omar for sanctioning helipad, waiting lounge in Poonch

Jammu, March 11 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Ahmad Rana on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for sanctioning a helipad and waiting lounge at Mendhar in Poonch district.

Javed Rana is a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from the Mendhar constituency, which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe community.

Officials said that the Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmad Rana, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for approving the construction of a helipad along with a waiting lounge facility at Qasab in Mendhar of Poonch district.

The project, sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 3.35 crore, marks a significant step towards strengthening critical infrastructure in the border area along the Line of Control (LoC).

Rana said that the establishment of the helipad and the accompanying waiting lounge will play a crucial role in enhancing emergency response capabilities, improving accessibility and facilitating swift movement during medical emergencies, disaster management operations and other urgent situations.

The facility will also support administrative and relief operations in the area, which often faces geographical and logistical challenges due to its remote and hilly terrain.

Expressing his appreciation, Rana said the timely sanction by the Chief Minister reflects his strong commitment to balanced regional development and the welfare of people living in far-flung and border areas.

He noted that improved connectivity infrastructure such as helipads can be life-saving in emergencies, particularly in regions where road access can be limited or affected by weather conditions.

"The sanctioning of this project will significantly enhance the capacity of the administration to respond promptly to emergencies and ensure better connectivity for the people of Mendhar and surrounding areas. I sincerely thank the Hon'ble Chief Minister for his continued support and vision for strengthening infrastructure in remote areas along the LoC," the Minister said.

The Minister reiterated that the government remains dedicated to strengthening infrastructure, improving accessibility and ensuring that developmental initiatives reach every corner of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the underserved and border areas.

