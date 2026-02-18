J&K LG lays foundation of Shri Shankaracharya Temple in Reasi district

Jammu, Feb 18 (IANS) In a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation of Shankaracharya Temple situated on the adjoining hillocks of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district.

Officials said that after six decades of waiting, Jammu and Kashmir finally witnessed the foundation-laying ceremony for the Shri Shankaracharya Temple.

The concept for the construction of Shri Shankaracharya Temple was originally conceived in 1967. During 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and the concerned landowners was executed.

The landowners have consented to donate 41 Kanals of land for the creation of a motorable track and Yatri amenities such as toilets and water points at Shankaracharya Ji Temple. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has proposed construction of the Shri Shankaracharya Ji Temple, along with the access track, associated public utilities, and 50 commercial shops for landowners, at a total estimated cost of Rs. 31.51 crore.

Shri Shankaracharya Ji Temple will nourish the spiritual lives of billions of devotees while simultaneously driving substantial regional economic activity.

SMVDSB will ensure that this spiritual centre is vibrant and alive, which prioritises devotee welfare while also contributing to the prosperity of local communities that sustain them.

“It is a moment that will live permanently in our hearts and in the pages of history,” the locals said.

Ever since he took over as the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the ex officio chairman of MVDSB, Manoj Sinha has been contributing immensely to the development of historic religious and cultural sites that have a bearing on the long and cherished eclectic, co-existential background of the union territory.

In addition to reconstruction, restoration and upliftment of Hindu religious sites, Manoj Sinha is very keenly ensuring the simultaneous care, development and upliftment of Muslim and Sikh religious sites in Jammu and Kashmir.

