J&K LG congratulates Kashmir University for getting A++ grade in NAAC

Srinagar, June 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Saturday, congratulated the University of Kashmir for getting an A++ grade in the NAAC inspection.

The Lt Governor extended his heartiest congratulations to the Vice Chancellor, faculty, staff, and students of the University of Kashmir for attaining the prestigious A++ Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), and securing an outstanding Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.68 on a seven-point scale.

Calling it a proud moment for J&K UT, the Lt Governor said, "The A++ Grade places the University of Kashmir among the top institutions in the country, further strengthening its role as a beacon of knowledge and innovation."

“It is a matter of pride that two universities of J&K UT -- University of Jammu with CGPA Score of 3.72 and University of Kashmir with CGPA Score of 3.68, have achieved A++ Grade."

“This is a rare phenomenon in academic history where two Universities of a Union Territory have achieved this honour,” the Lt governor said.

He dedicated this outstanding achievement to the faculty members, Vice Chancellors, non-teaching staff, and the country's top higher education experts who tirelessly worked in the past 5 years to transform J&K's Universities and Colleges into Centres of Excellence.

“We also made history in the college category when Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, secured an A++ Grade in January 2024. We have set an example by continued pursuit of excellence in education and innovation with a larger vision of building Viksit J&K”, the Lt Governor added.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is the chancellor of both Jammu University and the University of Kashmir. He has been taking a keen interest in the academic development of the universities that he heads as the chancellor.

His role as the chancellor of the universities is important for supervision, support, and guidance that is crucial to faculty development, research orientation, academic exchange, and administrative control of any university in the country.

