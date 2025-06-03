J&K L-G prays at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple, says large gathering after Pahalgam attack positive sign

Srinagar, June 3 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple during the annual festival in Tullamulla town of Ganderbal district, and later said that this was the first time since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that such a large crowd had gathered in any location within the union territory.

The Lt Governor said that this was a positive sign.

He said this after offering prayers at the temple, where hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits from all over the country have gathered.

"The Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela saw a large number of devotees arriving, which is a positive sign. This is the first time since April 22 that such a huge crowd has gathered in any place in J&K. Preparations for the Amarnath Yatra are complete, with a focus on security and comfort," the L-G said.

During his visit, the L-G interacted with devotees and extended his warm greetings, acknowledging the spiritual significance of the day for the Kashmiri Pandit community and others, who gathered at the temple.

"On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, I paid obeisance to Mata Kheer Bhawani. Prayed for well-being of all and peace & prosperity of Jammu Kashmir. Interacted with the large number of pilgrims, particularly my brothers and sisters from Kashmiri Pandit community. Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela holds deep spiritual significance for devotees from across the country," the L-G later posted on X sharing his pictures at the temple.

Keeping their tryst with the community’s patron deity, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits from different parts of the country arrived in Tullamulla town to celebrate the annual festival of the deity.

Mata Kheer Bhawani temple, as popularly known, is the shrine of Goddess Ragnya, believed to be the reincarnation of Goddess Durga.

Legend says that the King of Lanka, Ravana, was a devout disciple of Mata Ragnya, but the Goddess, annoyed with his ways, ordered Hanuman to shift her seat to a far-off place.

Thus, the temple shrine of the Goddess came to be situated in Tullamulla town. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is situated in the centre of a holy spring, which is believed to be highly auspicious by the Kashmiri Pandit community.

The colour of the spring water at the deity’s seat is believed to foretell future events. Pink or milky colour is believed to be propitious. Black colour spells disaster.

Elders in Tullamulla town say that in 1947, when Pakistani tribal raiders invaded Kashmir, the water of the spring turned black.

Each year, on Zyestha Ashtami, the annual festival of the Goddess is celebrated at the Tullamulla temple shrine. ‘Kheer’ (Pudding made by boiling milk, sugar and rice) is prepared and served by the devotees during the festival, hence the name, Mata Kheer Bhawani.

After the exodus of the local Pandit community from the Valley when armed violence started here, migrant Kashmiri Pandits settled at different places in the country. But they come to pay obeisance at the deity’s temple on the annual festival.

For the entire night, devotees offer prayers at the temple shrine seeking the blessings of their patron deity.

Authorities have made adequate arrangements for security, sanitation, healthcare and public assistance at the temple shrine.

Heavy deployment of police and security forces has been made along the route taken by the devotees to reach Tullamulla.

Speaking of their devotion for the Goddess and love for their native land, Mahraj Krishen Bhat, 65, said, “Wherever a Kashmiri Pandit might be located, he/she belongs to Kashmir and Mata Kheer Bhawani is our protector and guide”.

A woman devotee, Sarla Razdan, 52, said, “We will come back to our native land, whether it happens tomorrow or the day after. And for returning to our roots, we do not need guidance from politicians who have used our community to sharpen their political knives. We have survived migration, and we will also see return and rehabilitation. Being away from our ancestral place makes us feel very bad, but we are sure that the dark clouds will move away and the traditional brotherhood between communities for which Kashmir has been famous will outlive violence and mistrust.”

