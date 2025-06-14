J&K L-G meets family of Pahalgam terror attack, gives govt job letter to victim’s wife

Srinagar, June 14 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited the family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Syed Aadil Hussain who was killed by terrorists along with 25 tourists in Baisaran meadow.

The Lt Governor went to Hapathnard village of Anantnag district to meet Aadil Hussain's family. Officials said the Lt Governor assured the family of complete support of the government.

Manoj Sinha said when Aadil was killed, the government had decided that very moment to provide support to the family since Aadil was the only breadwinner of the family.

The Lt Governor handed over a government job letter to Aadil’s wife, Gulnar Akhtar.

It must be recalled that the J&K Waqf Board has already provided a job to Aadil’s brother.

On April 22, Aadil was killed by Pakistan backed terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) along with 25 tourists when Aadil tried to save the tourists from the bullets of the terrorists.

The terror attack outraged the entire country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free hand to the armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

Indian armed forces carried out target specific strikes against terror infrastructure in Muredki near Lahore, Bahawalpur and Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In retaliation, Pakistan carried out heavy mortar shelling on civilian facilities in Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts.

Eighteen civilians were killed in Pakistan shelling, 13 of them in Poonch district.

In addition, scores of civilian homes, shops, a mosque, a church and a gurdwara were destroyed in Pakistan shelling in Poonch district.

Earlier this week, Manoj Sinha visited Sonamarg in Ganderbal district and interacted with the representatives of Sonamarg Market Association, hoteliers, 'pony wallahs' and other service providers for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Officials said the members of the delegations put forth various important matters pertaining to the smooth conduct of the forthcoming annual yatra of Shri Amarnath Ji.

The Lt Governor assured the delegations of due consideration and appropriate redressal of the issues highlighted by them.

He also reiterated the commitment of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and Jammu and Kashmir Administration for the welfare of all the stakeholders associated with the holy pilgrimage.

This year’s Amarnath Yatra begins on July 3 and will end on August 9 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima festivals.

--IANS

sq/pgh