J&K L-G flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu amid tight security arrangements

Jammu, July 2 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday flagged off the first batch of Yatris for this year’s Amarnath Yatra from Jammu for the Valley as the 36-day long pilgrimage begins on Thursday.

Amid slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Bum Bum Bhole’ and ‘Barfani Baba Ne Bulaya Hai’, enthusiastic Yatris from different parts of the country left in two escorted convoys from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas on Canal Road in Jammu for the two Yatra base camps of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by senior civil and police officers when he flagged off the first batch of this year’s Yatra for the Valley.

Manoj Sinha is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that manages the affairs of the Yatra.

Official sources told IANS, “A total of 5,892 Yatris left in two escorted convoys for the Shri Amarnath ji Yatra from here today. Of these, 3403 Yatris are going to Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp while 2,489 are going to Baltal base camp”.

Unprecedented security is being provided to this year’s Amarnath Yatra, as this is taking place after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been deployed to augment the existing security set-up comprising the Army, security forces and the J&K Police.

The Yatra will officially start on Thursday and conclude after 36 days on August 9, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

Devotees approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Pahalgam route trek from Pahalgam to Chandanwati, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the holy cave shrine, taking four days to cover the 46 km long trek.

Those using the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having ‘darshan’ inside the cave shrine, covering a 14 km long trek.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

