J&K L-G chairs high-level security review meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 3 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has chaired a high-level security review meeting here to assess the situation in the aftermath of the developments in Iran, officials said on Tuesday.

Sinha chaired a high-level security review meeting at Lok Bhavan on Monday evening to assess the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory.

"The meeting was attended by Northern Command chief, Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma, J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps commander, Lt. Gen. Prashant Srivastava, and the Northern Command's Major General General Staff, Maj. Gen. Balbir Singh.

"During the in-depth deliberations, the Lt Governor reviewed the overall security preparedness across the Union Territory. Senior officials briefed the L-G on counter-terror operations, border management, intelligence coordination, and the current ground situation in sensitive districts," an official said.

“The meeting also focused on strengthening synergy between the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other security agencies to ensure a swift and coordinated response to any emerging threats. Area domination measures, surveillance mechanisms, and proactive operational strategies were discussed in detail," the official added.

According to the official, the Lt Governor emphasised maintaining a high level of alertness and operational readiness to safeguard peace and stability in the region.

"He directed the security leadership to continue adopting a robust and proactive approach to ensure the safety and security of citizens," the official said, adding that the review meeting came amid evolving regional developments and reflects the administration’s continued focus on maintaining law and order and strengthening the security grid across Jammu and Kashmir.

Complete restrictions have been imposed in the Valley on Tuesday to maintain law & order.

Public gatherings and processions are being disallowed. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, remained closed today.

Businesses and public transport remained suspended. Internet speed has been slowed down to prevent miscreants from uploading provocative content on social media.

