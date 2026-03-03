J&K L-G chairs high-level security meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 3 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at the police control room (PCR) in Srinagar city.

Officials said the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, chaired a high-level meeting of senior police and civil administration officials at the Police Control Room in Batmaloo area of Srinagar city to review the law and order situation.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officers to remain on "heightened alert" and take all necessary measures to ensure public peace and tranquillity.

The Lieutenant Governor also appealed to the citizens and community leaders to uphold harmony and contribute to an atmosphere of calm and goodwill in society.

"Preserving peace and sustaining the progress of society is a shared responsibility that rests equally upon each one of us," he said.

The meeting was attended by Nalin Prabhat, DGP Jammu and Kashmir; S.J.M Gillani, Special DG (Coordination); Anand Jain, ADGP Armed; Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID; V.K Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Rajiv Pandey, DIG, CKR, Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and other senior officials.

The L-G on Monday also chaired a security meeting at the Lok Bhawan in Srinagar. Authorities said that except for Srinagar and Budgam districts, educational institutions will reopen in all other right districts of the Valley on Wednesday.

Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled today adding that fresh dates for these exams will be announced shortly.

Internet services continued to be available only at 2G speed. This was done to prevent anti-social elements from uploading provocative content on the social media.

No report of any untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the Valley today except for a short skirmish between the protesters and the security forces in Pattan area of Baramulla district.

