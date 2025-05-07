J&K L-G attends high-level security meeting chaired by HM Amit Shah

Srinagar, May 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor Manoj Sinha attended the high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday through virtual mode.

The Lieutenant Governor was joined by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP Jammu and Kashmir; Mahesh Dixit, Special Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB); Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir; and Pankaj Thakur, Joint Director IB at Raj Bhavan, Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor affirmed that the instructions of the Union Home Minister will be implemented in letter and spirit.

After the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor gave instructions to the officials to take necessary steps as per the guidelines of the Union Home Minister and to neutralise any potential threat in time.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership and vowed zero tolerance against terrorism.

The meeting was held hours after the Armed Forces, during Operation Sindoor, targeted terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

The Lieutenant Governor is closely monitoring the situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and undertaking regular reviews of the security scenario and leading the team for necessary actions in border villages and other areas.

L-G Sinha lauded India's tri-services’ precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the ‘Operation Sindoor’ is an incredible example of the resolve of our brave armed forces, and they have avenged the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were brutally massacred by Pakistani terrorists.

“Through ‘Operation Sindoor’, India has also given the message that no matter where terrorists are hiding, our brave armed forces will find them and they will be punished for their heinous crimes. The training camps of terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, which were shedding the blood of innocent people in India for decades, have been completely destroyed by focused and measured action by our Armed Forces,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

L-G Sinha also took stock of the situation in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir with all the senior administrative, police and district officials, including Deputy Commissioners of all the border districts, earlier in the morning.

He reiterated that the government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.

“We will ensure the safety of every citizen,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to shift villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensure boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation.

He is continuously in touch with the concerned officers on the ground.

“The entire administration, Police, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are working together. We are alert, equipped and fully prepared to respond to any situation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

--IANS

sq/uk