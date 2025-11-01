J&K L-G attends foundation day celebrations of 13 states & UTs

Srinagar, Nov 1 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Saturday called upon people to strengthen the cultural and spiritual bond, celebrate shared legacy and promote a unified Indian identity while attending the Foundation Day celebration of 13 States and UTs at Raj Bhawan.

The Foundation Day of 13 States & Union Territories, including Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry was celebrated in Raj Bhawan in the presence of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said that the Foundation Day Celebration of different States and UTs is a key mechanism of cultural bonding.

"It symbolises unity in diversity and shared trust. Our unity is the invisible power, enabling us to work with a shared vision of a strong and Viksit Bharat," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He called upon the people to strengthen the cultural and spiritual bond, celebrate the shared legacy and promote a unified Indian identity.

“I strongly believe that cultural, spiritual and emotional bonds forged across different languages and cultures of our great country Bharat can act as the most powerful engine for progress.

“We must transform our diversity into a multiplier force of resilience and innovation to achieve the collective goal of peace, progress and prosperity,” he said.

He complimented the artists for their excellent presentation of folk songs and folk dances of various States and Union Territories.

Officials of civil and police administration, students, and the people of Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry were the special invitees.

--IANS

sq/dan