J&K L-G announces houses, family health insurance & other facilities for those affected during Op Sindoor and floods

Jammu, Dec 8 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, said on Monday that all those who suffered in Operation Sindoor as well as floods will get new houses with family health insurance cover and other facilities.

The L-G said that a new chapter will start in the lives of those who have suffered due border shelling in Operation Sindoor and floods.

"I am thankful to HRDS India which agreed to construct houses for such affected families. I approached the heads of HRDS India with a request for construction of new houses for such families. They agreed to do so."

"A MoU was signed with HRDS India for constructing 1,500 houses for such families. Ten lakh rupees will be spent on construction of one house and in total 35 crore will be spent by HRDS India on the houses which will be equipped with all modern facilities," L-G Sinha added.

"All houses will be having modern design and will be constructed with quality material. All these houses will be constructed in next six months," the L-G said, adding that all people of these families will be covered with health insurance.

He said that the local administration has also provided a helping hand to all such people.

It was a tough time for people as huge damage took place to infrastructure due to floods and in border shelling during Operation Sindoor, he added.

"I pay tribute to those who lost life in both these situations. An effort has been started to heal wounds of the sufferers. The administration took all steps to rehabilitate the affected families and all agencies worked hard and managed to save the lives of many," he said.

The L-G added that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jammu and assured all kinds of support for victims.

"We have sent a detailed report to the Union government and I hope that soon a package for flood victims will be released."

"The administration came forward and helped such families. We have provided jobs and compensation for families affected due to Pakistani shelling," he asserted.

He said there has been a huge change in Jammu and Kashmir during the last many years and credit goes to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took several steps for overall development of the Union Territory.

The L-G said the PM Awas Yojana and other such schemes have brought huge benefits for the people living in rural areas.

He also mentioned the widening of Jammu-Akhnoor project and restoration of Mubarak Mandi complex, smart city projects, etc., undergoing with fast pace in Jammu.

--IANS

sq/khz