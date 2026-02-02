J&K: Kishtwar youth sets up fledgling business with loan under Mission Yuva scheme

Jammu, Feb 2 (IANS) For thousands of unemployed youth, who harbour a desire to build their own destiny with dedication and hard work, the Prime Minister Yuva scheme has come as a life-changing opportunity.

Thousands of youths across the country have got the adequate monetary assistance from the Narendra Modi-led Union government, to start their own businesses and enterprises.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, Priyanshu Sharma is one such individual who received benefits of PM's Mission Yuva scheme, started his own enterprise and today has become inspiration for fellow residents in his locality.

Priyanshu Sharma, speaking to IANS, told that he availed a loan of Rs 10 lakh under the scheme, which enabled him to launch his own business.

Sharing his experience, he said that the Mission Yuva Scheme is opening new avenues for young entrepreneurs by encouraging self-reliance and financial independence.

He further emphasised that such progressive initiatives are playing a vital role in promoting entrepreneurship, reducing unemployment, and strengthening the economic future of the nation's youth.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching youth-friendly schemes, which not only support their livelihood but also help them contribute towards nation-building.

PM YUVA encourages young individuals to explore their entrepreneurial spirit and contribute to the building of 'entrepreneurship environment' in the country.

The scheme aims to promote entrepreneurship as an alternative career choice and enable long-term mentoring support through the journey to potential and early-stage entrepreneurs, by imparting entrepreneurship education and mentoring support to trainees/beneficiaries from skilling ecosystem.

The PM-YUVA (Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors) Yojana, launched in 2016 under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, aims to provide entrepreneurship education and training through 3,050 Project Institutes -- 2,200 Institutes of Higher Learning, 300 schools (10+2), 500 Industrial Training Institutes and 50 Entrepreneurship Development Centres -- across the country covering more than 14.5 Lakh students over the period of five years.

