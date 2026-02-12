J&K HC forms gender sensitisation panel against sexual harassment of women & transgenders

Jammu, Feb 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, on Thursday, ordered constitution of a committee on gender sensitisation and for action in matters of sexual harassment of women and transgender persons.

Read More

An order issued by the Registrar General of the High Court said, "In compliance to the directions rendered by the Supreme Court of India in writ petition (Civil) No 1245/2025 titled Geeta Rani Vs. Union of India and ors, the Chief Justice has been pleased to direct that the Sexual Harassment Probe Committee comprising the following, which is already in place, having been constituted, inter-alia, vide High Court order dated November 29, 2025, shall henceforth also have the mandate to prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and matters connected therewith, in respect of transgender persons, in addition to the matters already entrusted to it."

"Probe for Jammu wing will be led by Justice Sindhu Sharma (Chairperson) and the Co-opted Members will be: senior advocate Sema Khajuria Sekhar; senior advocate Deepika Mahajan; Rimpash Sangotra, Law Officer of Social Welfare Department; Prem Sadotra, Advocate Secretary' Committee, High Court Legal services ex-Officio Member Secretary, who would also be the Presenting Officer."

"For Srinagar Wing, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi (Chairperson), Co-opted Members: Nazir Ahmad Beigh, Senior Advocate; Masooda Jan, Senior Advocate; Naseema Hassan Bagal; Saima Maqbool, Deputy Registrar; Naveed Mir, advocate secretary high court legal committee, ex-officio secretary, who will also be the presenting officer," the order added.

The Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) acts under the 2016 regulations, focusing on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal.

Committees include a Chairperson, Senior Advocates, and representatives from the Social Welfare Department.

A committee, specifically for the Jammu wing (example, chaired by Justice Sindhu Sharma as of early 2026), has been empowered to address complaints of sexual harassment for women and transgender persons.

The Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy actively organises workshops for Judicial Officers, lawyers, and staff on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act (POSH Act), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and combating gender stereotypes to ensure a gender-sensitive approach in legal proceedings.

These regulations apply to both the High Court and subordinate courts in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The committee aims to create a workplace free of gender bias, with specialised training, such as on the "Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes", to eliminate biased language in judicial orders.

--IANS

sq/khz