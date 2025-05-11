J&K govt urges people to maintain calm, warns against misinformation

Srinagar, May 11 (IANS) Amid heightened tensions along the border with Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday issued a public advisory urging citizens to stay calm and avoid engaging with unverified claims circulating on social media.

In a statement posted on the official account of the Jammu and Kashmir Information and Public Relations Department on X, the government said, "The Jammu & Kashmir government appreciates all its citizens for their continued resilience and trust in the face of recent developments. All the necessary measures are being taken, and the government is fully prepared and equipped to handle any situation, and there is no cause for alarm."

Meanwhile, amid rising concerns over misinformation, the Ministry of Defence urged citizens to stay cautious about fake news circulating on WhatsApp and rely on verified sources for updates.

The Ministry has encouraged people to follow its official WhatsApp channel for authentic information on defence matters.

In a post on X, Ministry of Defence said, "In these sensitive times, a lot of misinformation and fake news is being spread on WhatsApp. Be cautious and follow our WhatsApp Channel for all authentic information related to Ministry of Defence."

The Jammu and Kashmir government in a statement emphasised that the general public should "follow all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other government agencies".

"Misinformation and unverified claims circulating on social media can cause unnecessary panic. The residents are strongly advised to avoid engaging with or spreading rumours. Trust only credible news channels and government communications for accurate information," it added.

The government noted that the Health Department has "fully activated its emergency protocols and is fully prepared to handle any medical exigencies".

The advisory has also requested that media persons be "responsible" when sharing news.

"The cooperation of the public in maintaining peace and discipline during these times is crucial. Public in general and media persons in particular are requested to be responsible in sharing information and follow the guidelines issued by the government in this regard," the statement added.

