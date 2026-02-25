J&K govt says no fresh order issued on teachers’ eligibility test

Jammu, Feb 25 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government said on Wednesday that no fresh order has been issued on the Teachers Eligibility Test and dismissed reports saying that teachers failing TET would be retired before time.

Read More

Education Minister Sakina Itoo said that no fresh government order has been issued regarding the Teachers Eligibility Test and that there is no immediate plan to enforce it in J&K.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Itoo said that although the Supreme Court had earlier directed that teachers across states and union territories must qualify for TET, the J&K government is closely examining how the directive is being implemented elsewhere before taking any step.

She said that after receiving the relevant case file, the government decided to first study the pattern, mechanism and practical implications of the examination in other states and UTs.

The Minister remarked that the idea of conducting such eligibility tests was not new and had earlier been envisioned during the tenure of the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

However, Itoo said it would not be appropriate to rush implementation, especially when many teachers in J&K have rendered 25 to 35 years of service and have contributed significantly to society.

She maintained that any decision impacting such teachers must be taken after careful consideration of consequences and ground realities. The minister further said that the Supreme Court has itself provided a two-year window in the matter and clarified that there is no urgency for immediate enforcement in J&K.

“If it is implemented across the country and further directions are received from the Supreme Court, we will review the matter accordingly. But as of now, there is no immediate enforcement,” she said.

Referring to reports circulating on social media, Itoo said confusion was being created regarding an order, but reiterated that no such order has been issued by the government for immediate implementation in Jammu and Kashmir.

She added that whenever the directive is uniformly enforced across India, J&K will decide on the issue.

--IANS

sq/dpb