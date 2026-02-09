J&K govt rules out regularisation of MGNREGA support staff

Jammu, Feb 9 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government informed the Legislative Assembly on Monday that there is no proposal under consideration to regularise Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) support staff in the Union Territory.

Read More

The government said that around 3,800 personnel are currently working purely on a contractual and temporary basis under the MGNREGA across Jammu and Kashmir.

The information was shared by the Minister In-charge, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in a written reply to a question raised by MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz.

According to the government, nearly 3,800 MGNREGA support staff are engaged in J&K, and their honorarium has been periodically revised since their initial contractual appointments.

Detailing the role of the personnel, the department said MGNREGA staff are deployed at various levels — panchayat, block, district, divisional and UT — and play a critical role in the grassroots implementation of the rural employment scheme.

On the question of regularisation, the government reiterated that all supporting staff under the centrally sponsored MGNREGA scheme are engaged on a temporary, contractual basis, valid only for the contract period or the duration of the scheme, whichever concludes earlier.

Their engagement is not against any sanctioned vacancy.

“As on date, there is no proposal regarding regularisation of services of staff engaged under MGNREGA,” the reply stated.

However, the department noted that the honorarium for supporting staff has been raised periodically, with the latest revision issued under Government Order No. 49-RD&PR of 2024 dated January 30, 2024.

Under the revised structure, monthly honorarium has been increased as follows: Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) from Rs 6,806 to Rs 10,209; Technical Assistant from Rs 11,000 to Rs 16,500; MIS Operator from Rs 11,000 to Rs 13,200; and Administrative/Accounts Assistant from Rs 6,806 to Rs 10,209.

The government added that any future enhancement of honorarium would be considered in subsequent meetings of the State Employment Guarantee Council (SEGC).

--IANS

sq/pgh