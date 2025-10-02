J&K govt promoting Bapu’s Swadeshi vision: L-G Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 2 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir government is promoting Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi’s mission by promoting Swadeshi in the domestic industries.

“The J&K government has been promoting Bapu’s vision of Swadeshi by setting up domestic industries. On this Gandhi Jayanti, I appeal to everyone, let us adopt swadeshi in our lives,” he said while addressing students, teachers and others during the Gandhi Jayanti programme at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

He said that Bapu saw a ray of hope in J&K and prayed for the region to show light to the country.

He also urged the people to actively contribute towards peace, development and self-reliance.

He further stressed the importance of embracing the concept of swadeshi to promote self-reliance and economic growth in J&K.

“J&K is progressing towards Atmanirbharta and Vikas. We all need to work together and collectively to change J&K. Gandhi wanted to see peace in J&K. Now the youth of J&K have to fulfil Gandhi’s dream of a peaceful Kashmir,” he said.

He said that Seva Parv Swachhta Pakhwada is concluding, but let us continue with this cleanliness drive throughout the year.

“Bapu used to say, be the change you want to see in society. In 1921, he said he wanted to see his country taking challenges head-on, and over the past 11 years, PM Modi has transformed the country completely,” he claimed.

He also claimed that fifty-one crore people are covered under life insurance schemes by the government, adding that India has become the second-highest manufacturer of smartphones.

He further highlighted various community initiatives undertaken across J&K, including plantation drives, environmental awareness campaigns, wall paintings, cleanliness drives, and drug de-addiction programmes.

--IANS

sq/dan