J&K govt plans to develop Karnah as border tourism hub: CM Abdullah

Jammu, March 28 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday informed the legislative assembly that the government plans to develop Karnah in Kupwara district as a border tourism hub, citing its vast potential for adventure and nature‑based tourism.

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Replying to a question in the House, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that Karnah offers immense scope for trekking, hiking, and eco-tourism experiences, which can be harnessed to boost tourism and the local economy in the region.

He said the government is working on tapping the unexplored potential of border areas like Karnah to promote sustainable tourism and create livelihood opportunities for local residents.

The Chief Minister said, "We still have a lot to do in remote areas to promote tourism. Perhaps we have not done as much as we could have for tourism promotion."

Border tourism in Kashmir is an emerging initiative opening previously restricted Line of Control (LoC) areas like Karnah, Gurez, Keran, Teetwal, and Uri to visitors.

These destinations offer breathtaking landscapes, cultural experiences, and scenic, high-altitude views of the border, aimed at boosting local economies and providing unique offbeat experiences.

Key border tourism destinations in J&K are Keran & Teetwal in Kupwara District, situated on the banks of the Kishanganga River. They offer close views of the LoC, with Pakistani villages visible across the river.

Teetwal is notable for the Sharda Temple, a spot with immense religious significance for Hindus.

Gurez Valley is a formerly secluded region known for its scenic beauty, dramatic mountain scenery, and the towering Habba Khatoon peak.

Uri & Kaman Post, also known as Kaman Aman Setu, is a popular spot in Uri where visitors can observe the historic cross-border route.

Machil is a scenic, forested border area popular for adventure and nature lovers.

Karnah Valley features the historic Teetwal and Tangdhar villages.

--IANS

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