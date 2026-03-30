J&K govt orders transfers & postings of several IAS, JKAS officers

Jammu, March 30 (IANS) The J&K government on Monday ordered transfers and postings of several IAS and JKAS officers, assigning new departments and additional charges.

Read More

An order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said that the UT government ordered a series of transfers and postings of IAS and JKAS officers in the interest of administration, with immediate effect.

As per Government Order No. 501-JK(GAD) of 2026 dated March 30, several key departments, including Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Agriculture Production, Information, and Tourism, have been assigned new officers.

Nazim Zai Khan has been posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, while Dr Sagar Doifode Dattatray has been shifted as Special Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department with additional responsibilities under the HADP and the JKCIP.

Shreya Singhal will additionally hold the charge of Director of Information from April 1, while Amit Gupta has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar Shavan has been appointed Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu.

The order, issued by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government M. Raju, also includes adjustments and relieving of additional charges for several officers.

Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, has the power to transfer and post IAS/IPS officers in J&K. Law and order and security also come under the direct control of the Lt. Governor.

Any officer of the local Revenue Department who holds magisterial powers and is concerned with law and order dealing is also posted by the Lt. Governor.

--IANS

sq/vd