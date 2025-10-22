J&K govt crack downs on illegally-settled Rohingyas in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 22 (IANS) Following an order from the executive magistrate (Tehsildar) on Wednesday, officials of the Power Development Department (PDD) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department disconnected electricity and water supply to illegally-settled Rohingya people in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Jammu city.

The crackdown on the illegally-settled Rohingya refugees in the beginning of the winter season started following an order by the Tehsildar directing PDD and PHE departments to disconnect electricity and water supply to Rohingyas living near Nideesh Enclave in Channi Rama area of Jammu city.

The order by the executive magistrate said, “This office has received an application from the president of Nideesh Enclave Residents’ Welfare Association, Channi Rama, Jammu, requesting for eviction of illegal Rohingyas near Nideesh Enclave, Channi Rama, Jammu. As the group of Rohingyas have illegally occupied a plot and constructed juggis as well as (started an) unauthorised scrap business and their settlement causes serious law and order, hygiene and safety concerns for the residents.

“It is also pertinent to mention that as per the applicant, Rohingyas are engaged in loud quarrels and fights, disturbing peace in the locality and the lack of sanitation has also led to unhygienic conditions in the area.

“In this connection you are requested to disconnect electricity and water supply to the said plot occupied by Rohingyas near Nideesh Enclave Channi Rama, Jammu.”

It must be mentioned that a community of Rohingya refugees, having fled persecution in Myanmar, has settled in Jammu. Their presence has become a contentious political issue in the region, particularly since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

When the first wave of refugees from Myanmar arrived in Jammu, they lived peacefully and found work as daily wage labourers in areas like Narwal, Bathandi, and Channi Himmat.

According to government data, more than 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingyas, are settled in Jammu. Local authorities, however, put the number of Rohingya refugees closer to 10,000.

--IANS

