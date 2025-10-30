J&K govt committed to strengthen education system: Education Minister

Srinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) J&K Education Minister, Sakina Itoo, said on Thursday that the government is committed to strengthening the fundamental education system.

Sakina Itoo addressed the Orientation Program for capacity building of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) AAYAS (helpers) at J&K State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Bemina.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sakeena emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to nurturing young minds through inclusive, child-centred, and play-based learning.

She added that this orientation programme is a significant step towards strengthening the foundation of quality education in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister highlighted that early education serves as the cornerstone for cognitive, emotional and social growth, and lays the groundwork for lifelong learning and the success of a child.

“Early childhood care is the most formative stage in a child’s life and the government’s vision is to ensure that every child in Jammu and Kashmir receives quality early education to instil curiosity, creativity and confidence among children,” she said.

The Minister underlined the government’s vision to strengthen the early childhood care and foundational education system in J&K, highlighting the need for trained and empathetic helpers to ensure holistic development for all children, especially those from marginalised sections.

She added that orientation programmes like these are vital in realising this goal. While speaking on the significance of the orientation programme, Minister Sakeena called upon the participants and Aayas to make the most of this orientation to acquaint themselves with the ideals of basic education and care for early childhood.

The Minister lauded the efforts of AAYAS for working dedicatedly and honestly, highlighting that they have an active role to play in advancing the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which places strong emphasis on early childhood education.

Additional Chief Secretary & Director, SCERT, encouraged educators and caregivers to adopt innovative and inclusive teaching methodologies that align with local culture, language and community needs.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Joint Director of Education highlighted the broad contours of this orientation programme, adding that the focus of orientation is to improve the understanding of the participants on ECCE and the roles and responsibilities of ECCE AAYAs.

Pertinently, this orientation of Aayas marks a significant milestone in advancing Early Childhood Care and Education across Jammu and Kashmir. The partnership among the Government, JKASW and UNICEF signals expanded opportunities for ECCE Aayas to receive specialised training and resources, ultimately benefiting thousands of young learners from vulnerable backgrounds.

The process of cascading began with the training of 65 Master Trainers across the Kashmir division, who will train 3000 Aayas at the DIET level across 10 districts, commencing from 3rd November to 8th December 2025 in the first Phase.

JKASW, with the support of UNICEF, will provide the technical and logistical support to train the target Aayas during the course of training.

--IANS

sq/dan