J&K govt actively considering regularisation of daily wagers, 800 vacant veterinary/fisheries posts being filled

Srinagar, Nov 1 (IANS) The J&K government is actively considering the regularisation of daily wagers while the recruitment process for 800 vacant posts of veterinary doctors is on, the Assembly was informed on Saturday.

The issue of regularising daily wagers, casual labourers and need-based employees in various government departments is under active consideration of a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary, the J&K General Administration Department (GAD) said in a written reply to a question

The committee is examining all administrative, financial and legal aspects related to the regularisation process, it said, adding that the Finance Department is also being consulted to assess the fiscal implications.

The GAD further confirmed that 1,00,501 such employees have already been registered through an Aadhaar-based biometric identification system to ensure transparency and eliminate duplication in records.

The government reiterated its commitment to evolve a sustainable and equitable framework for addressing the long-pending demands of casual and daily-rated workers across departments.

Meanwhile, the Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department has informed the Assembly that it has expanded veterinary infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir, with more than 800 veterinary centres and dispensaries functioning in rural and semi-urban areas.

In its written reply, the department said that several posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons and Livestock Development Officers remain vacant, but the recruitment process has been initiated to ensure proper coverage.

The government stated that livestock farmers and breeders are receiving assistance under centrally sponsored schemes, including the National Livestock Mission (NLM), the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), and the Integrated Sheep Development Scheme (ISDS).

It said mobile veterinary units are being deployed in remote areas to provide doorstep healthcare for livestock, with additional support through vaccination drives and artificial insemination services.

