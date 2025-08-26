J&K: Flood situation worsens, areas inundated; mobile and internet services disrupted

Srinagar, Aug 26 (IANS) Heavy downpour on Tuesday disrupted mobile telephone and Internet services in the Kashmir Valley, while all major rivers in the Jammu division were flowing above the danger level, inundating many areas.

The sudden disruption of mobile telephone services and internet facilities by various service providers affected normal life in Kashmir, as heavy rain threw life out of gear completely in the Jammu division.

A bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot highway collapsed, forcing the closure of the highway as shooting stones blocked the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall on Zojila Pass has closed the Srinagar-Leh highway, while Sinthan Pass, connecting the Kashmir Valley with Kishtwar district and Razdan Pass leading to the Gurez border town, have also been closed.

Four people were killed in inclement weather in Doda district, while two of them died in a house collapse, and two were washed away by the flash flood.

The Tawi River is flowing far above the evacuation level in Jammu city and Udhampur districts. The authorities have closed the Tawi Bridge in Jammu city.

Basantar River in Samba, the Uhj River in Kathua, Chenab River in Doda, Ramban and Akhnoor areas and rivers in Reasi, Kishtwar and Doda districts are all flowing above the danger level.

Janipur, Roop Nagar, Bhagwati Nagar, Gujar Nagar, Marh, scores of villages in R.S. Pura and Akhnoor in Jammu district have been inundated.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked all line departments to be on high alert with preparedness for the evacuation of people to safer areas.

The MET Department has said that, as it is still raining heavily in the Jammu division, though with a little less intensity since the afternoon, the next 24 hours would be crucial.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the MET Department, told IANS that the weather is likely to improve from Wednesday afternoon onwards.

--IANS

sq/dan