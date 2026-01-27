J&K: Finance Dept notifies implementation of e-bill system in a phased manner

Jammu, Jan 27 (IANS) J&K Finance Department on Tuesday notified implementation of the e-Bill system to be rolled out in a phased manner with effect from 01.04.2026, followed by wide implementation, with revised formats across all DDOs & Treasuries.

An order issued by the finance department said that in alignment with the recommendations of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Working Group and in suppression of all previous instructions governing manual bill formats (FC-series forms), Sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of the e-Bill System with revised formats across all Drawing and Disbursing Offices (DDOs) and Treasuries of Jammu & Kashmir in terms of Rule 5.11 of the J&K Treasury Code, 2021.

The new bill formats shall be prescribed formats in place of the existing FC-series manual bill forms.

The e-Bill formats shall be incorporated on JKPaySys for the use of all DDOs and Treasuries in due course of time.

The bill processing shall be in the following order and manner from the effective date: - i) All DDOs shall prepare bills exclusively through JKPaySys using the prescribed e-Bill formats and upload all supporting documents.

The e-bill shall be mandatorily digitally signed (e-sign)by DDO while forwarding the same to the Treasuries, in accordance with Rule 8.4 of the J&K Treasury Code.

On receipt of bills electronically through TreasuryNet, the Treasury Officer shall process the bill digitally and record his/her digital signature on it.

Digital monthly accounts shall be transmitted by the treasuries electronically to the office of the Accountant General (A&E), J&K.

The NIC-JK shall conduct capacity-building programs for DDOs and Treasury officers, and shall provide technical support for the rollout of the e-Bill system in a phased manner beginning with pilot treasuries w.e.f 01.04.2026, followed by implementation, after which the submission of physical bills shall be discontinued completely.

