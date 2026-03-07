J&K DGP reviews anti-terrorist operations, law and order in Awantipora police district

Srinagar, March 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Saturday reviewed the anti-terrorist operations and the prevailing law and order situation in Awantipora police district.

Officials said the DGP, Nalin Prabhat, IPS, chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the overall security scenario, counter-terror (CT) operations, both kinetic and non-kinetic, and the law and order situation in Police District Awantipora.

He was accompanied by Special DG Coordination, PHQ Jammu and Kashmir, S.J.M. Gillani-IPS, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi-IPS and DIG south Kashmir range, Javid Iqbal Matoo-IPS.

The review meeting was held at the District Police Office Awantipora and was attended by senior officers including SSP Awantipora, Addl. SP Awantipora, all SDPOs, Dy. SP SOGs.

During the meeting, the DGP took a detailed review of the prevailing security situation with special focus on ongoing CT operations, both kinetic and non-kinetic.

He also reviewed measures being taken to curb drug abuse and other criminal activities across Police District Awantipora.

The DGP emphasised the need to further intensify the drive against anti-national elements, drugs and crime.

He directed officers to take strict and effective action against those involved in such unlawful activities and urged them to remain vigilant, disciplined and proactive in their respective areas of responsibility.

He stressed strong coordination, intelligence-based operations, and proactive policing to maintain peace and stability.

The DGP appreciated the efforts of officers and jawans and urged all ranks to remain alert, disciplined, and mission-oriented, officials said.

The DGP and all top level police officers have been camping in the Valley since March 1 when the anti-US and anti-Israel protests started in the Valley.

The DGP has been visiting areas affected by protests during the last seven days and taking security review meetings to assess, coordinate and direct measures for bringing in normalcy to the Valley.

After six days, all restrictions were lifted in the Valley today. Life started normally and no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere.

