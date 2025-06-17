J&K declares all Amarnath Yatra routes as ‘no fly zones’ between July 1 and Aug 10

Srinagar, June 17 (IANS) J&K administration on Tuesday declared all Amarnath Yatra routes as ‘no fly zones’ between July 1 and August 10 as a security measure to provide foolproof security to the upcoming Yatra.

An order issued by the Home Department said that the Lt Governor (L-G) has given strict security directives regarding aerial activity during the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025, declaring all Yatra routes as “No Flying Zones” between July 1 and August 10, 2025.

“In view of the forthcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2025, which is scheduled we.f. 03.07.2025 to 09.08.2025, various security arrangements are being undertaken for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Yatra, and all the stakeholders have discussed the prevailing security scenario and have proposed additional logistics provisions,” reads an official order.

It added that the Ministry of Home Affairs have also advised that the entire route of Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2025 may be declared as ‘No Flying Zone’ w.e.f. July 01 to August 10, 2025.

The government said that to ensure strengthened security during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2025, all the routes of Shri Amarnathji Yatra are hereby declared as ‘No Flying Zone’ including both Pahalgam axis and Baltal axis and thus, flying of any kind of aviation platforms and devices including UAVs, Drones, Balloons, etc. is prohibited.

“These restrictions will not be applicable in the cases of medical evacuation, disaster management and for surveillance by security forces. A detailed SOP for such exceptions will be issued subsequently,” it said.

Officials have claimed that all security arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

--IANS

sq/dan