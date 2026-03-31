J&K Crime Branch files charge sheet in Rs 55.11 lakh land fraud case

Srinagar, March 31 (IANS) J&K Crime Branch said on Tuesday that it has filed a charge sheet in the Rs 55.11 lakh land fraud case.

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"The Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar, of Crime Branch J&K has filed a charge sheet in case FIR No. 10/2026 under Section 420 IPC against Mehraj-Ud-Din Dar, son of Abdul Ahad Dar, a resident of Alamdar Colony, Rawalpora, at present Tengpora Batamaloo Srinagar, before the Hon’ble Court of City Judge Srinagar," the Crime Branch said in a statement.

The case originated from a written complaint alleging that the accused is a habitual offender who employed a calculated modus operandi to defraud innocent individuals.

It was reported that after receiving payments, the accused deliberately failed to honour commitments and, in an attempt to evade legal action and recovery proceedings, transferred or registered acquired properties in the name of his wife.

Upon receipt of the complaint, the Economic Offences Wing initiated a detailed probe. During the course of the investigation, it was prima facie established that the accused had cheated the complainant of Rs 55.11 lakh under the pretext of selling a residential house.

Despite receiving the payment, the accused sold the same property to another individual. Further investigation revealed that the said property had already been mortgaged with J&K Bank, Branch Office Bhagat, Srinagar.

Notably, the complainant had also liquidated the outstanding housing loan associated with the property. The investigation concluded that the actions of the accused constitute a cognisable offence under Section 420 IPC.

Accordingly, the charge sheet has been filed before the competent court for judicial determination.

J&K Crime Branch has been investigating special crimes and financial frauds committed in the Union Territory. Executive police, engaged in maintenance of law and order and anti-terrorist operations, do not normally have the time to investigate special crimes, and for these, the Crime Branch has dedicated investigating teams.

--IANS

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