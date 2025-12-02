J&K Crime Branch files charge sheet in Rs 38 lakh-LPG fraud case

Srinagar, Dec 2 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch said on Tuesday that it has filed a charge sheet in the court pertaining to the Rs 38 lakh LPG fraud case.

A statement by Crime Branch said, “The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) has filed a charge sheet in Case FIR No. 21/2022 under sections 420, 421, 467, 468, and 120-B RPC against Zahid Bashir Shagoo, son of Bashir Ahmad Shagoo, resident of Koker Bazar, Srinagar, presently residing at House No. 2, Indrabi Colony, Narbal, District Budgam, and Shugufta, wife of Zahid Bashir Shagoo, resident of Koker Bazar, Srinagar, presently residing at House No. 2, Indrabi Colony, Narbal, District Budgam. The charge sheet has been submitted before the Hon’ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Budgam."

The case originated from a written complaint wherein it was alleged that the accused Zahid Bashir Shagoo deceitfully promised to secure a licence for the establishment of a gas agency, for which the complainant paid an amount of Rs 38 lakh. It was further alleged that the accused later provided fabricated and forged documents purporting to be genuine licences.

“Accordingly, a Preliminary Verification was initiated by the Crime Branch Kashmir. During the enquiry, the allegations were found to be prima facie established, revealing that the accused Zahid Bashir Shagoo, in criminal conspiracy with his wife Shugufta, grabbed lakhs of rupees from the complainant on the pretext of providing a gas agency along with extension counters. Thus, they intentionally defrauded the complainant by issuing forged documents," the statement read.

Consequently, offences punishable under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, and 120-B RPC were found to be made out. The subsequent investigation has reinforced the evidence of criminal conduct, leading to the formal filing of the charge sheet for judicial determination.

The Crime Branch said in its statement, “However, as both accused persons are absconding, the charge sheet has been presented in absentia under Section 512 CrPC. It is pertinent to mention that in a previous case (FIR No. 13/2018 under Sections 420, 468, 471, 120-B RPC of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir), the accused duo had already been challaned, demonstrating a pattern of similar fraudulent activities. Furthermore, another case, FIR No. 31/2023, is under investigation against Zahid Bashir Shagoo at the Police Station Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir. The investigation of the said case is at its final stage and is about to be concluded on the merits."

“The Crime Branch Kashmir reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring accountability, safeguarding public trust, and taking firm action against fraud, cheating, and economic offences in all forms,” the statement added.

