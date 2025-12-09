J&K Crime Branch files charge sheet in rice diversion scam

Srinagar, Dec 9 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch said on Tuesday that it has filed a charge sheet in the court of law against the accused persons in the rice diversion scam in Baramulla district.

A statement by the Crime Branch Kashmir said, “The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch J&K has filed a charge-sheet in case FIR No. 07/2020 under Sections 409, 420, 120-B RPC before the Hon’ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sopore, against three officers of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department."

The accused include Siraj-ud-Din Bhat (then TSO PEG Baramulla), son of Mohd Sideeq Bhat, a resident of Waripora, Safapora Ganderbal; Mohd Hussain Bhat (then TSO/ Storekeeper Hygam Granary), son of Abdul Rahim Bhat, a resident of Kichloo, Qazipora Handwara; and Mohammad Shafi Rather alias Shafi Kanda (then TSO Hygam Granary), son of Mohd Sultan Rather, and a resident of Wanigam Pattan.

The case originated from a communication received from the Directorate of FCS&CA, indicating suspected misappropriation of rice from the Hygam and Baramulla (Centre D) granaries.

“Acting upon these inputs, a probe was initiated, and the SSP Crime Branch Kashmir ordered a Joint Surprise Check (JSC) to verify the authenticity of dispatches and receipts of food grain consignments. The JSC uncovered glaring discrepancies. Seven truckloads of rice were shown as dispatched from PEG (Private Entrepreneurs Guarantee Scheme) Baramulla under the supervision of FCI officials and the TSO PEG Baramulla. The challans falsely recorded these consignments as received at Hygam Granary and subsequently distributed to sale centres at Wagoora, Nowpora, Kathigan Jathiar, Kalantra, and Dandmoh. However, all these sales centres categorically denied receiving any such stocks, and their official records corroborated this denial," the statement read.

Further investigation revealed that the challans had been fraudulently procured by Assistant Storekeeper Palhallan Pattan, Mohammad Shafi Rather, from Siraj-ud-Din Bhat, and subsequently managed through TSO Hygam, Mohd Hussain Bhat.

“The investigation established that the accused officers, in criminal conspiracy with each other and with certain officials of FCI Baramulla, misappropriated a large quantity of rice, causing a substantial pecuniary loss to the state exchequer. Based on extensive oral and documentary evidence, the offences against the accused stand substantiated.

Consequently, the charge sheet under Section 173 CrPC has been submitted before the competent court for judicial determination, the statement added.

