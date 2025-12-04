J&K Crime Branch files charge sheet in land fraud case; names bizman, govt official

Srinagar, Dec 4 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch said on Thursday that it has filed a charge sheet in a land fraud case in the special anti-corruption court in Srinagar.

A statement by the Crime Branch Kashmir said, “The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch J&K has submitted a charge sheet in case FIR No. 79/2022 under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B RPC read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar."

The charge sheet was filed against the accused individuals -- Habibullah Bhat, a businessman, son of Mohammad Sultan Bhat, resident of Omarhair Buchpora; Mohammad Rajab Reshi, retired Naib Tehsildar, son of Haji Ghulam Ahmad Reshi, a resident of Brein Nishat; and Syed Khurshid Ahmad, then Patwari, son of Late Syed Mohammad Amin, a resident of Watalbagh Lar, Ganderbal.

The case originated from a written complaint alleging that a fraudulent mutation of land measuring 10 marlas, falling under Khasra Nos. 467 and 468 at Zoonimar Eidgah, Srinagar, had been executed in favour of the accused beneficiary on the pretext of a sale deed.

“Accordingly, a probe was ordered, and during the investigation, it was revealed that no such sale deed bearing Registration No. 1693 dated 08.09.2003 had ever been registered by the concerned Sub-Registrar. Investigation established that the accused Habibullah Bhat, in criminal conspiracy with the then Patwari Syed Khurshid Ahmad and Naib Tehsildar Mohammad Rajab Reshi, manipulated revenue records and fraudulently recorded mutation entries on the basis of a non-existent sale deed," the statement mentioned.

Their involvement in the commission of offences was prima facie substantiated, and the charge sheet was accordingly submitted for judicial determination.

“The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch J&K reiterates its commitment to safeguarding public property and ensuring accountability against corruption and fraud,” the statement added.

The J&K Crime Branch has been investigating special crimes, including those high-profile crimes involving huge financial transactions and those where public demand has been for speedy and special probe.

