J&K Crime Branch carries out searches in Covid period procurement fraud case

Srinagar, March 26 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch said on Thursday that it was conducting house searches in connection with a Covid period fraud case in which huge amounts were siphoned off.

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A Crime Branch statement said that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Kashmir, of the Crime Branch, J&K, conducted house searches at three different locations in the districts of Srinagar and Budgam in connection with FIR No. 11/2026 registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B IPC, read with Section 66-D of the IT Act.

The case was initiated on the basis of a written complaint submitted by M/s Sanjay Trading Company, Najafgarh, New Delhi, through its proprietor, Sanjay Kumar Sahu.

The complainant alleged that "Emad Muzafar Makdoomi, alias Imran Shah, son of Muzaffar Iqbal Maqdoomi, a resident of House No. 09, Bismillah Colony, Peerbagh, Srinagar, and Vikar Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, a resident of L.D Colony near Fire & Emergency, Sanatnagar, Srinagar, dishonestly induced the firm on the pretext of procuring medical supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic".

A preliminary probe revealed that the accused persons, through deceitful means, fraudulently obtained huge amounts, including funds from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

They also attempted to siphon off crores of rupees from the Government Medical College, Srinagar. The accused individuals impersonated government officials, posing as delegates and OSD (Supplies), and issued fake allotment orders of various departments and institutions.

They further created fake email IDs of the complainant firm and opened fraudulent bank accounts in its name to divert payments.

On the basis of these findings, a formal case has been registered, and the investigation has been set into motion.

"The house searches being conducted are aimed at securing further evidence, including digital records and financial documents. Further investigation is underway,” the Crime Branch officials said.

--IANS

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