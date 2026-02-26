J&K Crime Branch books 2 for major fraud in medicine procurement during Covid-19

Srinagar, Feb 26 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch said on Thursday that it has registered a formal case against two individuals for their alleged involvement in large-scale fraud in medicine procurement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson of the J&K Crime Branch Kashmir said on Thursday, “The Economic Offences Wing, Kashmir of the J&K Crime Branch has registered a formal case against two individuals for their alleged involvement in a large-scale fraud related to procurement of medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

"The case was initiated following a written complaint alleging that the accused, residents of Peerbagh and Sanat Nagar, Srinagar, impersonated themselves as delegates of the J&K Ministry and OSD Supplies," said the spokesperson.

"Through deceitful means, they induced departments and institutions to transfer payments for medical goods into bank accounts fraudulently opened in the names of genuine suppliers. The accused also allegedly created fake email IDs to misrepresent the original supplier’s identity.

"Preliminary verification revealed that the accused dishonestly obtained an amount of Rs 27 lakh from a government office and had planned to fraudulently withdraw Rs 2.24 crore from a government medical institution," the spokesperson added.

"On prima facie evidence, offences under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B IPC read with Section 66-D of the IT Act have been established. Cognisance has been taken and further investigation is underway”, the spokesperson said.

J&K Police and the security forces have also been engaged in cases pertaining to drug smuggling, drug peddling and hawala money rackets.

It is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in the Union Territory.

In their all-out approach to completely dismantle the support system of terror, police and security forces target terrorists, their Over Ground Workers, sympathisers and those involved in drug smuggling and unlawful financial activities.

