J&K Crime Branch arrests overseas job fraudster in Haryana

Srinagar, March 5 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it has arrested an alleged overseas job fraudster from Faridabad in Haryana.

In a statement, the Crime Branch Kashmir said a team of the Special Crime Wing (SCW) arrested the accused, who had allegedly been evading law enforcement for months after duping youths from Srinagar with false promises of overseas employment, particularly in Armenia.

“A special team of the Special Crime Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir, apprehended a fraudster who had cheated innocent youths from Srinagar by promising them jobs abroad, especially in Armenia,” the statement said.

The accused has been identified as Farhat Abbas Malik, son of Din Mohammad Malik, a resident of Tendla Chilipingal in Doda district.

Police said the accused is a habitual offender and had been evading arrest for several months in connection with FIR No. 02/2025 registered at Police Station SCW, Crime Branch Kashmir.

“The accused was produced before a competent court in Srinagar after transit remand was obtained from a duty magistrate’s court in Faridabad,” the statement said.

The Crime Branch also advised the public, particularly youths seeking jobs abroad, to verify the authenticity of job placement agencies and consultancies before engaging with them to avoid falling victim to fraud.

Officials said the Crime Branch and its Economic Offences Wing investigate specialised and high-profile crimes requiring dedicated expertise.

They added that while the regular police force remains primarily engaged in maintaining law and order and handling routine crimes, specialised units such as the Crime Branch focus on complex financial and organised offences.

Apart from maintaining law and order, the police and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are also engaged in counter-terror operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Given these operational responsibilities, specialised crimes are investigated by the Crime Branch and its Economic Offences Wing in the Union Territory.

