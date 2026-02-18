J&K Crime Branch arrests five employees in HDFC bank fraud case

Srinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday that it has apprehended five employees in connection with the HDFC bank fraud case, following searches conducted in the Budgam and Shopian districts.

Read More

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir said in a press statement, “EOW Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K is conducting searches in the districts of Shopian and Budgam in connection with case FIR No. 30/2025, registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act at Police Station EOW Kashmir, Crime Branch J&K."

The matter came to light following a written complaint regarding large-scale financial fraud at the Branch Unit Shopian of HDFC Bank.

“In compliance with the directions of PHQ J&K, the case was transferred from Police Station Shopian to the Crime Branch J&K for comprehensive investigation. In connection with the case, five bank employees have been arrested so far. The arrested employees are: Adil Ayoub Ganai, son of Mohammad Ayoub Ganai, a resident of Memendar, Shopian, at present, Hamza Colony, Baghat-e-Kanipora, Nowgam; Irfan Majeed Zargar, son of Abdul Majeed Zargar, resident of Sheikh Mohalla, Bonigam, Shopian; Mubashir Hussain Sheikh, son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, resident of Karena, Kulgam; Zaid Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmad Din, resident of Dagerpora, Khannabal, Anantnag and Javaid Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Rahim Bhat, a resident of Below Rajpora, Pulwama," the police said.

The statement mentioned that searches are presently underway at multiple locations in Shopian and Budgam to collect material evidence in the case.

"The Economic Offences Wing, Kashmir, will continue to pursue all lawful measures to safeguard financial integrity,” the statement added.

The J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying on anti-terrorist operations in the union territory, targeting terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other financial frauds are also on the scanner of the security forces.

It is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

--IANS

sq/dpb