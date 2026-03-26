J&K Counter-Intelligence raids multiple locations in Valley in transnational LeT terror module link case

Srinagar, March 26 (IANS) The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday raided multiple locations across the Valley in connection with a transnational terror module linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.

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A spokesperson of the CIK said on Thursday that the sleuths of CIK conducted raids at multiple locations across the Valley in connection with a transnational terror module linked to the banned terrorist outfit LeT.

Officials said the CIK, the Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, carried out searches at a minimum of 11 locations spread across Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Shopian districts.

Of these, six locations were raided in Ganderbal, three in Srinagar and two in Shopian district.

The module has a transnational dimension and is being directed by handlers operating from across the border, particularly in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

One of the key handlers of the module, Shabir Ahmad Lone, a resident of Akhal village in Kangan tehsil of district Ganderbal, and is currently based in Bangladesh, is believed to be coordinating the activities of the module.

The operatives are also receiving instructions from Pakistan-based handlers, indicating a broader cross-border network.

The raids were carried out under the authority of a court-issued search warrant in connection with a recently registered terror investigation case at the CIK police station.

Officials said the operation is part of an ongoing effort to dismantle networks involved in facilitating militant activities in the region. During the searches, the sleuths seized incriminating material aimed at establishing links between local operatives and their foreign handlers.

The searches were conducted to gather evidence, including digital data, documents, and other materials related to the functioning of the terror module.

Officials said further investigation is underway to identify more members of the network and to uncover the full extent of its operations.

CIK is a Counter-Intelligence wing of the J&K Police that is aggressively carrying out anti-terrorist operations in the Valley.

--IANS

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