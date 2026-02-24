J&K CM orders probe into alleged harassment of Kashmiri students at private varsity in Punjab

Srinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday, ordered a probe into the alleged harassment of Kashmiri students at the CT University in Punjab's Ludhiana.

Omar Abdullah ordered the probe after reports that Kashmiri Muslim students at the CT University were forced to leave the campus following a dispute related to arrangements for 'Sehri' (predawn meal) and 'Iftar' (post dusk meal) during the holy month of Ramzan.

Reacting to the controversy, the Chief Minister said that the matter would be investigated thoroughly and that he would personally take it up with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Chief Minister Abdullah assured that the Punjab government would take responsibility for ensuring the safety and security of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in the state.

The allegations have emerged from the CT University in Ludhiana, where Kashmiri Muslim students claim they were threatened with eviction after requesting arrangements for Sehri and Iftar meals during Ramzan, despite having paid regular mess fees.

According to the students, the request led to alleged harassment and administrative pressure.

A 46-second video circulating on social media shows students gathered outside the campus, reportedly after being asked to vacate their accommodation.

The students have accused the university administration of misbehaviour and coercion.

However, the university has not issued any official statement so far regarding the incident.

The incident has sparked widespread debate online, with many voices calling for reasonable religious accommodation under constitutional guarantees of equality and freedom of faith, while others have expressed differing views on the issue.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited his Assembly constituency Ganderbal on Tuesday where he laid the foundation and inaugurated development works worth more than Rs 84 crore in the district.

He met delegations from different parts of Ganderbal on Tuesday and assured the public delegations that he would get their grievances resolved.

Among the development works inaugurated, CM Omar Abdullah dedicated to people the CT scan unit at the Ganderbal district hospital.

