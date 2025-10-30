J&K Cabinet's reservation report to be finalised after L-G’s approval

Srinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) J&K cabinet sub-committee report on reservations has been submitted to the council of ministers and will be finalised after approval from the Lt Governor, the legislative assembly was told on Thursday.

In its reply to a question submitted by Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone and Independent MLA Shabir Kulley, the Minister in charge of the General Administration Department informed the Assembly that the cabinet sub-committee, after due deliberations and consultations with stakeholders, has submitted its report to the Council of Ministers.

The report shall be finalised in due course of time after obtaining the requisite approval of the competent authority, the minister said.

The Minister said that the existing reservation policy broadly aligns with constitutional provisions and judicial principles, including those laid down in the Indira Sawhney vs. Union of India (1992) judgment.

In Indira Sawhney versus Union of India judgment, the Supreme Court has held that reservations should ordinarily not exceed 50 per cent of the available vacancies.

“However, it is also clarified that this ceiling is not an absolute rule and may be relaxed in extraordinary circumstances, where exceptional circumstances and peculiar facts of a particular state or region justify such a department,” the minister’s reply reads.

The government, however, said that it does not maintain region-wise or district-wise details of selections for junior scale posts in the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service, and Jammu & Kashmir Accounts Service, saying it doesn't maintain such data.

After coming to power in October 2024, the Omar Abdullah-led government had formed a cabinet sub-committee to recommend changes in the existing reservation rules in J&K so that maximum opportunity is given to open merit category candidates in government jobs and professional colleges.

--IANS

sq/dan