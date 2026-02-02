J&K cabinet meeting today to finalise budget proposals

Jammu, Feb 2 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet meeting, scheduled on Monday, will finalise the budget proposals to be presented in the Legislative Assembly on February 6 by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the union territory finance minister.

The Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet will meet here in the afternoon to give final shape to the budgetary proposals for the financial year 2026-27, with emphasis on welfare initiatives and key commitments of the ruling National Conference, official sources said.

Same sources said that the Cabinet meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, will be held at his official residence on Wazarat Road here at 3 p.m.

The meeting comes on the opening day of the Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Sources said the annual budget, to be presented by the Chief Minister on February 6, is expected to be around Rs 1.20 lakh crore.

Several welfare measures, including initiatives promised in the NC manifesto, are likely to be cleared by the Cabinet for inclusion in the budget.

A positive announcement regarding Daily Rated Workers (DRWs) is also expected, sources said.

Earlier in the day, the Budget Session began with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s address, which will be followed by obituary references and will conclude around 12.30 p.m.

The Cabinet meeting will be followed by a National Conference Legislature Party meeting at 4 p.m.

Officials said the Cabinet’s primary focus will be on finalising budget-related proposals, with limited departmental agenda items.

All Cabinet decisions will be subject to the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

CM Omar Abdullah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present his second budget after replying to the debate on the L-G’s address on February 5.

The 27-day-long budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is spread over three months till April 4.

--IANS

sq/dpb