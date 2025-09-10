J&K Board postpones Class 10, 11 exams after Doda district restrictions

Srinagar, Sep 10 (IANS) The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday postponed the scheduled Class 10 and 11 exams in the union territory following the restrictions imposed by the authorities in Doda district.

As per an official statement issued by JKBOSE, restrictions on public movement and transport in Doda made it difficult to hold the exams as scheduled.

The statement issued by JKBOSE said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of students and the smooth conduct of examinations. Fresh dates for the postponed papers will be announced separately.

Restrictions were imposed in Doda on Tuesday after protesters demanding the release of MLA Doda, Mehraj Malik, clashed with police.

Protesters used stones to target the security forces, following which the district administration announced restrictions on public movement in the district, whereby an assembly of four or more people has been declared unlawful.

Mehraj Malik was arrested on Monday in Doda town and detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The Act empowers the executive to detain a person for a maximum period of two years without judicial intervention.

Malik’s detention has been condemned by all political leaders in J&K except the BJP.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met the father of the detained MLA on Tuesday. The CM said the issues pertaining to the concerned MLA could have been resolved in the Assembly, and the detention of an elected representative under the PSA undermines democracy.

The detention order issued by the District Magistrate of Doda said that the detention was necessary to maintain order in the district.

The District Magistrate informed the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly about the MLA’s detention under the laid-down procedure. A statement issued by the Speaker’s office said the information was part of the laid-down procedure, and it does not mean that the Speaker had endorsed the MLA’s detention.

An order issued on Wednesday by the Additional District Magistrate said that it has become expedient to take precautionary measures for safeguarding the lives and property of civilians within the territorial jurisdiction of District Doda.

The order bans the assembly of four or more persons, declaring such an assembly to be unlawful. The order prohibits resorting to provocation speeches/slogans/ gestures which may disrupt peace and harmony. The order also prohibits carrying of lathis and sharp-edged weapons.

