J&K Assembly: Two BJP MLAs walk out, NC protests over 'attack' on Kashmiris

Jammu, Feb 3 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed a pandemonium on Tuesday as several legislators from both Treasury and Opposition benches protested over key issues.

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs walked out of the Assembly over what they called an ‘unsatisfactory response from the Omar Abdullah government’ while the ruling National Conference (NC) MLAs sat on a ‘dharna’ in the Assembly premises to protest against attacks on Kashmiris outside the UT and for the restoration of statehood.

BJP MLAs, Rajiv Jasrotia and Pawan Gupta, staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, expressing their dissatisfaction with the responses provided by the government on issues raised during the proceedings.

Jasrotia walked out after receiving what he described as “unsatisfactory and evasive answers” from the government side. Following this, another BJP MLA, Pawan Gupta from Udhampur, also joined the protest and walked out of the house in solidarity with his party MLA.

The walkout comes amid protests in and outside the Assembly, with legislators demanding concrete action and clear responses from the government on pressing issues affecting their constituencies.

Meanwhile, ruling NC MLAs sat on a protest outside the House against attacks on Kashmiris outside J&K and for the restoration of statehood.

In another related development, J&K Peoples Conference (PC) president and MLA, Sajad Gani Lone, submitted three key amendments to the Lieutenant Governor’s address, raising concerns over the safety of Kashmiris, regularisation of daily wagers and age relaxation for civil service aspirants.

According to the business circulated by the Assembly Secretariat, Sajad Lone proposed an amendment expressing regret over the omission of any condemnation of attacks on Kashmiri students, traders and hawkers in various states and union territories.

Lone, who is the only opposition legislator from Kashmir to move amendments to the L-G’s address, also sought the regularisation of daily wagers which remains a long-pending demand of contractual employees across Jammu and Kashmir.

