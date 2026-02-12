J&K Assembly to hold discussion on defamatory content against MLAs on social media

Jammu, Feb 12 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will hold a discussion on defamatory content being posted on social media against legislators.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather announced on Thursday that the Assembly will discuss the increasing circulation of defamatory content against legislators on social media platforms.

The issue was raised during Question Hour as several members expressed concern over online portals and social media handles allegedly targeting lawmakers with unverified and defamatory posts.

BJP MLA R.S. Pathania raised the matter, stating that certain portals were spreading defamatory material without facing any legal consequences.

He urged the government to initiate stricter action to curb the trend. Responding to the concerns, Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo said the matter needs to be taken up with the Information Department to check defamatory content, particularly on Facebook and other social media platforms.

In a written reply to a question by legislator R.S. Pathania, the Information Department said a dedicated Media Monitoring Cell has been set up in the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) for real-time tracking of fake news.

“Twenty rebuttals have been issued through Press Releases and eight through social media handles of the DIPR, J&K, from April 1, 2025, to January 31, 2026,” the reply stated.

The government, however, made it clear that the regulation of websites, digital platforms, including online news channels, and Fact Check Units does not come under the purview of the Information Department.

It further said the department neither recognises nor authorises any private Fact-Checking Unit (FCU).

“As of now, the Information Department does not verify, grade or audit private Fact Check Units,” the reply noted.

The government has now proposed a regulatory framework for news media and social media in the draft New Media Policy-2026, which is currently at the inter-departmental consultation stage for finalisation.

Taking a serious note of the complaints, Speaker Rather said that frequent representations have been received regarding such content and called for strengthening the Enforcement Wing of the Information Department.

He stressed that such issues must be dealt with firmly. Sakina Itoo termed the situation a matter of concern for all members of the House, observing that “fake media and Facebook media are going beyond control”.

She also remarked that public representatives must avoid maligning one another’s dignity. Several legislators from different parties demanded a detailed discussion on the issue.

Minister Itoo assured that a meeting with the Information Department would be convened to examine the matter comprehensively.

MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi also alleged that certain social media portals were indulging in defamation and character assassination of political representatives.

Responding to demands from both sides of the House, the Speaker said the matter is of significant importance and would be discussed during the ongoing session.

He asked members to submit written notices, adding that a half-hour or one-hour discussion would be scheduled. Later, BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma objected to remarks allegedly made by Panthers Party leader, Harsh Dev Singh, outside the Assembly complex.

Without naming him directly, Sharma claimed that a former three-time legislator had staged a protest and used derogatory remarks against members of the House.

Sharma alleged that the individual had described legislators as “foolish” while facing multiple FIRs himself, terming it an attempt to tarnish the dignity of the Assembly.

BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia also sought action in the matter. The Speaker assured members that the issue would be looked into, and appropriate steps would be taken.

