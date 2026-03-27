J&K Assembly adjourned after legislators raise slogans against Israeli attack on Iran

Jammu, March 27 (IANS) The budget session of the J&K Assembly was adjourned on Friday after MLAs from both the ruling benches & opposition raised slogans against the Israeli attack on Iran.

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Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the house for half an hour amid the pandemonium created by the MLAs as the assembly had resumed its session after a five-week recess.

Members from both the treasury benches and the opposition benches stood up, raising slogans and disrupting the Question Hour despite repeated appeals by the Speaker.

While MLAs of the ruling National Conference, the Congress, the CPI-M, and Independents, along with the opposition PDP, raised slogans against Israel to condemn the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the BJP members held placards to press for a National Law University in Jammu.

The budget session resumed in Jammu on Friday after a five-week recess, following the conclusion of its first leg held from February 2 to 20.

In the first session, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the budget on February 6, while the House passed grants for various departments after detailed discussions conducted in twin sittings each day.

The current session will conclude on April 4. According to the notified House business schedule, March 30 and April 1 have been earmarked for private members’ bills, while March 31 and April 2 are reserved for private members’ resolutions.

The J&K Assembly has 90 members, out of which 47 belong to the Valley and 43 to the Jammu division. J&K L-G can nominate 5 members to the assembly in addition to its existing strength, while 24 seats are reserved for parts of J&K under the occupation of Pakistan.

Ruling National Conference (NC) has 46, the BJP 29, the Congress 6, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 4, the CPI-M, the Peoples Conference, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) one each, while one is an independent.

--IANS

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